Two Chiloquin residents killed in Highway 97 head-on crash

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Chiloquin residents were killed Monday night in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 97, Oregon State Police said Wednesday.

Troopers and other emergency personnel responded just before 9 p.m. to the reported crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259.

OSP said a preliminary investigation showed that Philip Walter, 57, was driving a Subaru heading north that crossed into the southbound lane. It collided with a Volvo commercial truck driven by a 58-year-old Albany man.

Both vehicles cane to rest on the northbound shoulder, troopers said, adding that it’s not known why the Subaru crossed into the oncoming lane.

Walter and his passenger, Cynthia Vanvleet, sustained fatal injuries. The truck driver had minor injuries.

OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.