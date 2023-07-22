C.O., other task forces sent to Klamath County wildfire that’s prompted Bly Mtn. evacuations, Conflagration Act

(Update: Gov. Kotek declares conflagration; more state resources, task forces sent)

BONANZA, Ore. (KTVZ) – Klamath County issued emergency Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations Saturday afternoon for areas of Bly Mountain due to the Golden Fire burning about 11 miles north of Bonanza, KOBI-5 reported. Central Oregon and the Rogue Valley are sending structure-protection task forces to the scene.

Deputies were in the process of evacuating affected residents, from Kodiak Road south to Coyote Road east of Highway 140, the station reported.

The Golden Fire is currently burning in private and BLM land, the station reported.

Highway 140 is closed east of Klamath Falls. ODOT says this could be an extended closure.

The fire at last report was 200 acres with no containment. The Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire is rapidly spreading to the east. There are severalle air, structural, and wildland resources working on the fire, with more on the way.

Klamath County Fire District 3 says it has been battling the Golden Fire since around 1 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters say there are currently structures threatened by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal initially mobilized two task forces to Klamath County to provide added capacity to protect structures near the Golden Fire. The task forces from the Rogue Valley and Central Oregon are being sent through Immediate Response, a tool the OSFM uses to send additional firefighters and equipment outside of a conflagration.

This is the third immediate response mobilization in a week OSFM has activated. Immediate response is made possible through the OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon initiative, created through Oregon’s wildfire omnibus bill, Senate Bill 762, which was signed into law in 2021.

Red Cross Cascades has opened an evacuation shelter in response to the Golden Fire burning northeast of Klamath Falls. Shelter location is: Bonanza Schools, 31610 Mission St, Bonanza.

Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Golden Fire to allow the Oregon State Fire Marshal to mobilize more resources to protect life and property. The OSFM is mobilizing additional task forces and an incident management team to Klamath County as firefighters continue to battle the fire Saturday evening.

Earlier Saturday, OSFM mobilized two task forces through immediate response to help bolster the response to the Golden Fire. Level 3 evacuation orders are in place through the Klamath County Sheriff's Office for the Golden Fire.

"The Golden Fire has been growing rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions in Klamath County," said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. "With the continued hot, dry conditions on the way for Klamath County, the OSFM is mobilizing additional resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) to help the local fire service agencies on scene."



In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined the fire poses a threat to life, safety, and property, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The governor's declaration cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources in battling the fire and further support a coordinated response.



The OSFM's Blue Incident Management Team will be briefed and assume command of the Golden Fire. The additional task forces are coming from Yamhill and Clatsop Counties through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System.