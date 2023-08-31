Chiloquin man caught, arrested after active-shooter incident that prompted roadblocks, school lockdowns

Accused of shooting out vehicle window, walking through town firing at vehicles, buildings

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Chiloquin man shot out a vehicle window and walked through town firing at other cars and pointing a rifle at people Thursday afternoon, prompting roadblocks and school lockdowns until the man was found and arrested on attempted murder and other charges, Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report from a woman that a man had walked into her house with a rifle, Kaber said.

A report was received around 4:20 p.m. that a vehicle window had just been shot out by a man matching the description of the earlier incident, the sheriff said.

Within minutes, more calls were received through 911 of a man walking through Chiloquin, a town of about 770 residents, occasionally firing at vehicles and buildings and pointing a rifle at people, Kaber said.

As more law enforcement resources responded, Chiloquin-area schools were placed on lockdown and an emergency alert was sent out for the Chiloquin area east of US Highway 97 advising everyone to shelter in place. Roadways into downtown Chiloquin also were blocked off.

A caller reported that the armed man had entered the Community Center and then was seen shortly afterwards behind the building still in possession of a rifle. The man was challenged by Sheriff’s Office deputies who were attempting to close the distance to his last known location, Kaber said.

After dropping the rifle, he ran into thick brush by the Williamson River and was then observed swimming across to a residential area.

The suspect, identified as Brian Adam Mason, 40, of Chiloquin, was found in a home after being tracked by his wet footprints. He was taken into custody, the sheriff said, and though he had already changed into dry clothing, wet clothing evidence was located inside the house.

After positive identification was made, Mason he was transported and lodged at the Klamath County Detention Center.

Several more victims are being interviewed, Kaber said in a news release Thursday night. One victim received small glass cuts as a result of the vehicle window being shot out.

No other injuries were reported. All “shelter in place” restrictions were lifted at 5:42 p.m.

Mason faces initial charges including two counts of attempted murder, four counts of menacing and single counts of unlawful use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Assisting in the Sheriff’s Office in the incident were members of the Oregon State Police, the Klamath Falls Police Department and the Klamath Tribal Public Safety Office.