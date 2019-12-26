Deputy-involved shooting during La Pine traffic stop; no injuries reported

La Pine

Man taken into custody; Tri-County Major Incident Team investigating

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting during a La Pine traffic stop on Christmas evening, but neither the deputy nor the arrested man was injured, officials said.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop in the 16000 block of Dyke Road, Lt. Chad Davis said.

The white male adult, whose name was withheld, was taken into custody. The Tri-County Major Incident Team was called out to investigate the incident, Davis said.

As is standard practice, two deputies at the scene were placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Any further information will come from the district attorney’s office and the major incident team, Davis said.

The incident came two days before Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel has scheduled a press conference to announce his findings in a deputy-involved shooting the evening of Nov. 29 at the Cascade Village Shopping Center on Robal Road.

Adam Gilliam, 28, of John Day, allegedly had stolen a car from the Shepherd's House homeless shelter and led law enforcement on a pursuit before the encounter in which he was shot and wounded.

Gilliam was hospitalized until he was booked into the county jail on Dec. 9. Four days later, a grand jury indicted him on eight charges, including two Class C felonies, attempting to elude police and car theft, as well as several misdemeanor counts of reckless endangering, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license. A plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8.