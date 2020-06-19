ODOT opens Wickiup Junction virtual open house, seeks community input

La Pine

LA PINE, Ore. -- ODOT, along with the City of La Pine and Deschutes County, is planning how to improve conditions for driving, walking, biking and moving freight in the Wickiup Junction area.

U.S. Highway 97 is central to life in Wickiup Junction, but it’s challenging for people to safely cross. ODOT said the agency and its partners need public comment to shape a successful improvement plan.

A virtual open house opened Friday at www.wickiuprefinementplan.com. Visitors will find displays and descriptions of alternatives to improve Highway 97 intersections, along with places to give feedback. The open house runs through Friday, July 3.

The public is also invited to attend a live virtual meeting with project staff on Thursday, June 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. Presenters will share key elements of the open house and take questions. Advance registration is required. Visit www.wickiuprefinementplan.com to register.

Project Background — On Video

Overview video: https://vimeo.com/429065576

A brief video reveals why the Wickiup Junction project is needed and what alternatives are being explored by ODOT and the City of La Pine.

For more information, contact Kacey Davey, Community Affairs Coordinator, at (541)388-6268 or Kacey.L.DAVEY@odot.state.or.us.