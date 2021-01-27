La Pine Community Health Center receives 250 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

La Pine

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- La Pine Community Health Center, a nonprofit facility, said Wednesday it has received approval from the Oregon Health Authority to be a COVID-19 vaccination site — the first and currently the only organization in the South Deschutes County area to receive such approval.

On Jan. 13, LCHC received their first allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, enough to administer to their employees as part of Phase 1a.

The leadership team at LCHC quickly and efficiently created a vaccination plan, knowing that whether it be days or weeks away, the health center would receive doses of the vaccine to begin administering to patients.

On Jan. 26, LCHC received 250 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Deschutes County and began administering to eligible patients the following day.

“Though the vaccine is currently available in more quantity at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, we know that many individuals in our community either do not have reliable transportation or are simply not comfortable traveling that distance — especially in the winter months,” stated Charla DeHate, CEO.

“We have been determined from the beginning that our patients will have local and timely access to the vaccine, and our team is working closely with Deschutes County Health officials to make that happen.”

www.lapinehealth.org/COVID-19