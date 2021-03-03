La Pine man one of two killed in weekend shooting at SE Portland bar

La Pine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A La Pine man died Sunday at a Portland hospital after a shooting late Saturday night at a bar in the city’s Sellwood area in which a Portland man also was killed, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau on Tuesday identified the shooting victims as Adam David Lawrence Arrambide, 36, of La Pine and William Peters, 39, of Portland.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the report of two people shot at a bar on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard. Peters died at the scene.

Police said the suspects left the scene before officers arrived. No suspect information was released.

The Oregon state medical examiner determined both men died from a gunshot wound and that the manner of death was a homicide, officers said

Portland-area media reports said the shooting occurred at a strip club called the Acropolis Steakhouse.