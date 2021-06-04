Improvements at Wickiup Junction in La Pine advance with draft refinement plan

La Pine

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation and the city of La Pine have been working on plans for safety improvements at Wickiup Junction along Highway 97 at the north end of the community.

A draft refinement plan has been developed to create a safer environment for drivers. The plan is up for discussion at next Monday afternoon's Deschutes County Board of Commissioners meeting - you can review it here starting on Page 31.

The key projects listed in the draft plan, totaling $35 million, include realigning Burgess Road, extending Pam Lane to Rosland Road and intersection options to deal with congestion and safety needs.

