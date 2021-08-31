La Pine firefighters union, others in community come to aid of ill 2-year-old, family

La Pine

And you can help, too, at GoFundMe page

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine Professional Firefighter’s Union Local 3387 is reaching out to the Central Oregon community in support of a local family and a 2-year-old girl who is facing some challenging health issues.

Braelynn Rochlin is a vibrant little girl that is suffering from debilitating seizures, which have necessitated her being transported to the hospital and flown to Portland, multiple times. Just one flight to Portland can often be a life-altering event for a family that can result in a large financial burden. Braelynn has been flown to Portland five times in the last eight months!

Needless to say, the medical bills have become insurmountable, without help.

While Braelynn’s parents continue to work tirelessly with her doctors to find a treatment that helps their daughter, the La Pine Professional Firefighter’s Union has supported Braelynn and her family by connecting the family with the Family Advocacy Network and The Giving Plate, gifted the family a FireMed membership (air and ground) and "we are currently pursuing sponsorship for Braelynn with the Sparrow Club," said union local Vice President Matt Lachance.

The union has also assisted the family in starting a GoFundMe page.

"Our goal is to support this local Central Oregon family in any way we can as they weather this unimaginably difficult time," Lachance added. "We are humbly asking you, if you are able, to assist them in any way you can, too. Thoughts, prayers, donations and/or sharing Braelynn’s story are all welcome and much appreciated."

Bola Gbadebo will be talking with the little girl's mother for a story we'll have Wednesday on NewsChannel 21, starting on Fox @ 4.