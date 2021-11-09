La Pine couple latest victims of ‘house for rent’ scam

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kevin and Jennifer Hagan of La Pine were enjoying their Oregon coast vacation -- until they were told their home had been listed on Craigslist for rent.

"Charming one bed, one bath," the listing read, with a rental rate of $1,600 a month.

Kevin posted the listing to Facebook and let others know his house was not for rent. He also flagged the Craigslist post.

This is not the first time NewsChannel 21 has reported on a housing scam. In 2018, a family from England thought they had rented a home in Bend, which turned out to be a scam.

