La Pine volunteer snow groomer for nearly 20 years set to receive ‘Snowmobile Hall of Fame’ honor

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you have spent any time recreating by snowmobile in the southern Deschutes County during the winter months over the past couple of decades, you may have Bob Keller to thank for much of your fun.

For nearly 20 years, La Pine Lodge Pole Dodgers snow groomer Bob Keller has helped keep the snowmobile trails at Diamond Lake, East Lake and Paulina Peak groomed.

The 84-year-old is calling it a career, but not before he receives a top honor in September, with induction into the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame in Eagle River, Wisconsin.

“I just can’t believe that I am in that group," Keller said Tuesday. "It is very humbling, because this is an international award -- and I don’t take it lightly."

Keller began grooming shortly after moving to La Pine in 2002. For Keller, it was a dream to drive a Sno-Cat.

“It’s something I dreamt about as I was working and snowmobiling. I saw grooming and said, 'Those big machines are awesome,'" Keller told NewsChannel 21.

Keller will be the second groomer from the La Pine area to receive Snowmobile Hall of Fame status. In 2020, Peggy Spieger was inducted by the same organization.

Keller said he's looking forward to the ceremony and seeing all of the snowmobiles at the ISHOF gallery.