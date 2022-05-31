Two finalists chosen for La Pine Middle School principal; community forum set

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Students, staff and community members are invited to meet the two finalists for the principal position at La Pine Middle School during a community forum Wednesday, June 1 at 5 p.m.

Attendees will get a chance to see presentations from the candidates and provide feedback about the finalists.

Here are the finalist details:

Brian Barringer is currently serving as Principal at Big Picture Learning College and Career Academy in Denver, Colorado, a position he has held for 3 years. Prior to that, he served as Assistant Principal for three years. He has six years of teaching experience at the middle school and high school levels.

Jason Deaner is currently serving as Dean of Students and Athletic Director at La Pine Middle School, a position he has held for 5 years. He also has 8 years of teaching experience at the elementary and middle school levels.

The new principal will begin July 1, following Principal Matt Montgomery, who is retiring.