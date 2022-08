Many veterans were among the La Pine residents and dignitaries gathered at Heritage Park Tuesday for a special flag-raising ceremony to mark the expanded veterans memorial, a project overseen by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post and Vietnam Veterans of America chapter

