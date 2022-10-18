BLM to close area of public lands near La Pine for city water line maintenance

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management’s Prineville District will implement a temporary closure of public lands near La Pine starting at 8 a.m. Friday to protect public health and safety during city water line maintenance.

Public lands within ¼ mile of a small section of Darlene Road and Rosland Road, located east of the railroad tracks and Highway 97, will be closed to allow the city of La Pine to safely maintain a water line.

These public lands will remain closed to all uses, including driving, hiking, and camping until the waterline maintenance is complete.

Maintenance work is expected to conclude by the end of November, unless there are weather-related delays. The BLM will notify the public once the closure has been lifted.

Darlene Way and Rosland Road will remain open for through traffic during operations, with potential delays. The Rosland OHV Play Area pit will also remain open during this time.

The entrances to these lands will be posted as closed and the closure order and map are available below. For more information about this project, call the Prineville District, Bureau of Land Management at (541) 416-6700.