BLM set to burn 13 logging slash piles SE of La Pine, in the area burned by the Darlene Fire

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — If weather conditions are favorable, the Bureau of Land Management's Prineville District plans to burn 13 piles of logging slash in the Outback Project area about a mile southeast of La Pine on Thursday. The 227-acre project is located within the Darlene Fire footprint from 2021.

The piles are concentrations of logging slash accumulated from salvage logging operations that took place after the Darlene Fire. The salvage logging operations were conducted to remove hazard trees from the burn area to mitigate safety concerns and reduce hazardous fuels that could burn in future wildfires.

The project area will be clearly marked with signage. No road closures or delays are anticipated.

The piles may smolder and burn for several days after ignition, producing smoke. Firefighters will monitor the piles during and after ignition until they are declared out. Smoke impacts are expected to be minimal; all efforts will be made to limit smoke impacts to surrounding communities. The possibility exists for smoke to settle in low-lying areas overnight. When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights.

For more information about the Outback Project, please contact the Prineville BLM at (541) 416-6700. For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, or to learn more about smoke safety, visit centraloregonfire.org/ and follow on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.