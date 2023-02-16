Midstate Electric Co-op welcomes back students for return of Career Day

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Midstate Electric Cooperative hosted a combined 55 students from Gilchrist, La Pine and North Lake high schools for their Career Day on Thursday.

During the event held at Midstate headquarters, students learned the history of electric cooperatives, what it means to be a co-op and about the wide range of careers in the electric utility industry -- over 130 types of jobs.

Students were introduced to each of Midstate’s managers, then split into three groups to attend presentations and demonstrations on the careers of line worker, mechanic, substation wireman, meter technician, distribution technician (staker), engineer, GIS analyst and GIS technician.

During lunch, there was a presentation by Wiggins Tech, a drone company that Midstate contracts with to help monitor power lines.

At the end of the day, the students answered some quiz questions and won coffee gift cards. Three grand prizes wereraffled off to the students: a $100 gift card, a drone, and a Meta virtual reality headset.

The last time this event was held was in 2019, due to Covid.

"We are happy to host this event again and plan to continue to have one each year," said Kimberly Hannon, marketing and communications associate.