Skip to Content
La Pine
By
New
Published 9:02 PM

Midstate Electric Co-op welcomes back students for return of Career Day

Midstate Electric Co-Op workers showed the facets of various jobs at Thursday's Career Day event
Midstate Electric Cooperative
Midstate Electric Co-Op workers showed the facets of various jobs at Thursday's Career Day event

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Midstate Electric Cooperative hosted a combined 55 students from Gilchrist, La Pine and North Lake high schools for their Career Day on Thursday.

During the event held at Midstate headquarters, students learned the history of electric cooperatives, what it means to be a co-op and about the wide range of careers in the electric utility industry -- over 130 types of jobs.

Students were introduced to each of Midstate’s managers, then split into three groups to attend presentations and demonstrations on the careers of line worker, mechanic, substation wireman, meter technician, distribution technician (staker), engineer, GIS analyst and GIS technician.

During lunch, there was a presentation by Wiggins Tech, a drone company that Midstate contracts with to help monitor power lines. 

At the end of the day, the students answered some quiz questions and won coffee gift cards. Three grand prizes wereraffled off to the students: a $100 gift card, a drone, and a Meta virtual reality headset.

The last time this event was held was in 2019, due to Covid.

"We are happy to host this event again and plan to continue to have one each year," said Kimberly Hannon, marketing and communications associate.

Article Topic Follows: La Pine

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content