Finalists chosen for La Pine, Rosland elementary school principals; community forum set

Families, staff and community members are invited to meet finalists for the principal positions at both La Pine and Rosland elementary schools during a community forum on Friday, April 7.

Candidates will be available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the school library at Rosland, 52350 Yaeger Way, La Pine.

Attendees will get a chance to ask questions, see presentations from the candidates and provide feedback about the finalists. The new principals will begin July 1.

Finalists are:

Rosland Elementary

Deborah Buduan is currently the Principal at Scootney Springs Elementary in Othello, Washington, a position she has held since 2017. Prior to her current role, Buduan was the Assistant Principal at Scootney Springs for one year. Buduan has 15 years of classroom teaching experience.

Jene Bendele is currently the Principal at Wilson Elementary School in Medford, a position she has held since 2022. Prior to that, she served as the Assistant Principal at Hoover Elementary School in Medford for one year. Bendele has 6 years of classroom teaching experience.

Cathy Mitchell is currently a teacher at John Wetten Elementary School in the Gladstone School District, a position she has held since 2015. Prior to that, she served as the Principal at Prescott Elementary in the Parkrose School District and the Assistant Principal at Aumsville Elementary in the Cascade School District. Mitchell has 14 years of classroom teaching experience.

La Pine Elementary

Jene Bendele is currently the Principal at Wilson Elementary School in Medford, a position she has held since 2022. Prior to that, she served as the Assistant Principal at Hoover Elementary School in Medford for one year. Bendele has 6 years of classroom teaching experience.

Cathy Mitchell is currently a teacher at John Wetten Elementary School in the Gladstone School District, a position she has held since 2015. Prior to that, she served as the Principal at Prescott Elementary in the Parkrose School District and the Assistant Principal at Aumsville Elementary in the Cascade School District. Mitchell has 14 years of classroom teaching experience.

Megan Silvey is currently the Assistant Principal at La Pine Elementary, a position she has held for two years. Prior to that, she served as the Student Services Coordinator at La Pine Elementary for 6 years, a classroom teacher at La Pine Elementary for 4 years, and was a Homeless Liaison for Bend-La Pine Schools for one year.