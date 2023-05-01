La Pine Rural Fire District names Erick Holsey new chief, as Mike Supkis set to retire June 30

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District announced Monday the hiring of Erick Holsey as the district's new fire chief, with longtime Chief Mike Supkis set to retire June 30.

Here's the full announcement from Assistant Chief Dan Daugherty:

The La Pine Fire District’s Board of Directors conducted an extensive national search to find a well qualified and exemplary applicant. Leading candidates participated in a highly competitive and comprehensive interview process, which included multiple panel interviews with community members, Central Oregon Fire Chiefs, and District Board Directors.

We are proud to announce the appointment of Erick Holsey as Fire Chief. We are confident that Chief Holsey has the skills and experience necessary to ensure that the Fire District continues to grow and provide exceptional service to the community.

With 27 years of dedicated and progressive fire department experience and five years in the US Army Infantry, he is a seasoned firefighter and leader. He is well versed in budgeting, personnel management, training, resource management, public safety, prevention and emergency and non-emergency mitigation.

Chief Holsey’s developed leadership and analytical skills are evident by his progression through the fire service ranks and US Army service. He provides local leadership through community volunteer work and various board positions. His background has identified a reputation for a strong work ethic, unwavering devotion to service, and innovation in operations and planning.

Chief Holsey started his career in the Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District, where he initially served as a Firefighter Paramedic from 2000-2003.

Holsey quickly rose through the ranks in Clatskanie, serving as Lieutenant and Division Chief. In 2019, Holsey joined Columbia River Fire and Rescue as a Division Chief of Emergency Medical and Special Operations. He has earned AAS degrees in general studies and fire suppression and paramedic technology. He also earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Administration through Western

Oregon University.

The Fire District is confident that Chief Holsey will develop and maintain relationships with the city, community and businesses as he takes on the role of Fire Chief. These relationships will be invaluable as he leads the Fire District into the future.

Chief Holsey will begin his new role as La Pine Fire Chief on June 1.