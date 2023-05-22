Skip to Content
La Pine
Midstate Electric Co-op donates $13,750 for La Pine veterans to go on Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Midstate Electric Cooperative in La Pine donated $13,750 to Honor Flight of Central Oregon to sponsor the La Pine veterans going on the flight to Washington D.C., Sept. 20-23 at their Annual Meeting Saturday in La Pine.

Veterans from Korea and Vietnam are scheduled for this year's flight. The veterans travel free, thanks to the generous donations received from businesses, groups and individuals throughout Central Oregon.

To learn more go to http://www.honorflightofcentraloregon.org

