The Little Deschutes Grange in La Pine held a Market Day on Friday, where vendors got to showcase unique and handcrafted items, with proceeds going to fund scholarships for local high school students.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.