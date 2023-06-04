Update: DCSO says missing La Pine-area woman, 79, who left home in her SUV has been found

Left purse, cellphone behind; relatively new to the area, may become disoriented

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff's deputies say a 79-year-old La Pine-area woman who left her home in her SUV early Sunday morning and was reported missing by her family has been found.

Anne Louise Koch last was seen at 5 a.m. when she left her home in the 14000 block of White Pine Way, west of La Pine, leaving her purse and cellphone behind, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

The family was not sure where Koch might travel in her black 2020 Kia Telluride SUV, with Oregon license plate 600 LRL.

Koch has no extended family in the area and lived in the Yamhill County area for nearly 40 years, Wall said.

“Anne is relatively new to the Deschutes County area and may become easily disoriented with her direction of travel,” the sergeant said in an initial news release.