La Pine Fire District calls now available on PulsePoint app; can also assist with life-saving CPR, AED

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine Rural Fire District is pleased to announce that our calls are now populating on the PulsePoint Respond mobile app, available for iOS and Android, joining several other Central Oregon fire agencies.

This app allows users to see the address, units assigned to the calls, and nature of the calls for service we receive. Members of the public are able to sign up with their skill level in CPR to receive notifications of emergencies nearby where CPR is required.

There is irrefutable evidence that providing early and effective CPR is critical in saving lives, and we are requesting the public's assistance in doing so. Users can download this mobile app for free either from Apple's App Store for iOS or the Google Play Store for Android users.

In conjunction with the PulsePoint Respond app, PulsePoint offers the PulsePoint AED app, available for iOS and Android. This app allows users to locate nearby Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in case of cardiac arrest.

Early AED application and defibrillation are invaluable to the survivability of cardiac arrest patients. We are asking the public to help us use the PulsePoint AED app to build a database of AEDs around our community and increase the odds of early defibrillation.

If you own a property or operate a business with an AED, please send a photo of the AED and a brief description of its location to Fire Medic Nathaniel Adams at nathaniel@lapinefire.com, or download PulsePoint AED from the App Store or Google Play Store and log it yourself.

More information about PulsePoint Respond and Pulsepoint AED can be found at pulsepoint.org/pulsepoint-respond.

Please join La Pine RFPD and IAFF Local 3387 in utilizing PulsePoint to help protect our community!