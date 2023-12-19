La Pine man sets shed ablaze, seen with gun; neighbors told to shelter in place; standoff ends in surrender

Sounds likely were propane tanks, not gunshots, DCSO says

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A reportedly mentally ill La Pine man lit a shed on fire and was seen with a gun late Tuesday afternoon, prompting a warning for neighbors to shelter in place until Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies were able to get him to surrender, said.

Deputies responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 52000 block of Wayside Loop after the man told a neighbor he was going to burn down a shed on his property, Lieutenant Doug Sullivan said.

While en route, several callers to 911 dispatchers indicated a shed had been set ablaze in an area that also had vehicles and trash. It took La Pine Rural Fire District crews about a half-hour to knock down the blaze, Sullivan said.

The man also was observed with a firearm, and some people on scene heard what they believed might be gunshots. But Sullivan said based on the type of weapon that was found, it’s more likely that propane bottles or tanks were the source of those explosive sounds.

Before that was determined, the sheriff’s office used its emergency phone network (EPN) system to notify residents within a half-mile of the property to shelter in place. The alert was lifted about 15 minutes later.

A neighbor told NewsChannel 21, "We got a 'secure in place' text and got told to get back inside by an officer on scene. They all had guns drawn."

Deputies negotiated with the man, who surrendered about a half-hour after authorities and firefighters were first called to the scene. He was taken to St. Charles Bend for evaluation and could face a disorderly conduct charge, Sullivan said. He added that authorities have had "frequent contact" with the man.