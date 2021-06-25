Madras man charged with burglary, theft at Bridges High School

Local News

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 29-year-old Madras man was jailed on burglary, theft and other charges for stealing items from Bridges High School, the former Westside School on Southwest Fourth Street, police said Friday, four days after releasing security photos from the scene.

Police responded about 6:30 a.m. Monday to the burglary at the school, Madras police Detective Sergeant Steve Webb said. Surveillance video from Jefferson County School District 509-J showed the suspect had been on the school property Sunday afternoon and then returned about 4 a.m. Monday.

Webb said police were able to identify the suspect, who was contacted by officers on Friday while walking near E and Kincade streets.

The suspect told police he had disposed of the stolen property shortly after obtaining it, Webb said. He also led officers to a location near a home at Madison and G streets that had some of the clothing he was wearing, specifically a sweatshirt.

While some looking at the photos said it might have been two different people on Sunday and Monday, Webb said the suspect’s statements, recovered clothing and other evidence confirms he was the only person involved.

The man was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on two counts of second-degree burglary and single counts of second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools.

Webb said the second burglary count related to a charge he illegally entered another building on the premises and removed a ladder that he used to access the main school building