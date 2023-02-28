Bend nonprofit Friends of the Children is expanding its long-term mentoring services to La Pine

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Friends of the Children Central Oregon is expanding its long-term mentoring services to La Pine. The nonprofit is partnering with the school district to make it happen.

Friends of the Children looks to help increase graduation rates by pairing students with mentors. In recent years the graduation rate in La Pine has been below the state average.

The move to bring services to La Pine was made possible by support from the County, the Ford Family Foundation, Sunriver Women's Club and other organizations.

The non-profit says it already has the funding to cover three years of services in La Pine.

The decision to expand was fueled by data from the pandemic showing more children especially children of color struggling in school.

The non-profit has already hired two professional mentors to work with 16 kindergarteners in La Pine schools.

The expansion also includes plans for a summer literacy camp for the La Pine kindergarteners with the goal of bringing them up to grade level expectations.

Over the years, Friends of the Children has seen great success, because mentors stay with kids through all 12 years of education.