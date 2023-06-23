Drake Park upgrades nearly finished
Bend Parks and Recreation upgraded the beach, wildlife areas and the Drake Park Trail. The new boardwalk will connect the Deschutes River Trail in Drake Park all the way to Pacific Park.
Bend Parks and Recreation upgraded the beach, wildlife areas and the Drake Park Trail. The new boardwalk will connect the Deschutes River Trail in Drake Park all the way to Pacific Park.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.