today at 5:08 PM
Published 11:30 PM

Jordan Road near Lake Billy Chinook reopens after slides, flooding from third straight stormy night

Jordan Road flooding JCSO Bryan Skidgel 521
Heavy rain caused flooding, slides along Jordan Road at Lake Billy Chinook late Saturday
KTVZ radar thunderstorms 520 550p
KTVZ radar showed some of the numerous thunderstorms moving north through the High Desert Saturday evening
Hail Sunriver Ty Vizenor 520
Large hail from Madras storm Saturday
Lightning Juniper Canyon Daisy Rouse 5-20
Lightning again crackled across the C.O. sky Saturday, as in this scene from Juniper Canyon near Prineville
Quarter-sized hail Madras Kennith Shroyer 520
Quarter-sized hail hit Madras on Saturday
Rainbow Three Rivers Lake Billy Chinook Randy Panek
A full rainbow Saturday evening at Three Rivers near Lake Billy Chinook
Lightning Madras Mylisa Harper 5-20
A lightning show in the skies over Madras

(Update: Jordan Road reopens at Lake Billy Chinook)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A third straight night of thunderstorms rumbled through Central Oregon Saturday evening, bringing more lightning, thunder, rain and hailstorms, sparking several wildfires, most caught small, while prompting a flash flood warning and Jefferson County road closure due to high water.

A text alert from Jefferson County 911 dispatchers around 10 p.m. said Jordan Road was closed at Lake Billy Chinook was closed due to flooding. Sgt. Bryan Skidgel said Sunday that the heavy rain had caused several slides, but Jefferson County Public Works crews quickly cleaned things up and no one became trapped, as campers were able to retrieve their tents and leave the area. He said the road reopened on Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued numerous strong or severe thunderstorm warnings east of the Cascades, advising of potentially damaging winds and hail.  

A Madras-area weather spotter reported hail nearly an inch in size, while smaller hail was reported near Prineville.

Central Oregon firefighters responded to four lightning-sparked fire starts late Saturday -- two near Sisters, one east of the Bend Airport and one near Tumalo. Officials said all were held to under a quarter-acre and contained.

 Aerial reconnaissance will be flying Sunday morning as temperatures rise to look for other new starts, officials said.

To the east, Gilliam County fire personnel and BLM engine crews stopped forward progress on the lightning-sparked Rattlesnake Fire, which was mapped at 350 acres. The fire was spotted Friday near Rock Creek, above the John Day River, and winds Saturday increased fire activity. 

Several cities around the inland Northwest broke or tied records Saturday, including Redmond, which tied a May 20th record of 87 degrees set in 1967.

