State Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, resigns from House Republican caucus leadership role

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson of Prineville announced her decision Thursday to retire as GOP caucus leader, but assured she is "not departing politics."

“Being leader for the past two years has been an honor, and I am proud of the accomplishments during my tenure," Breese-Iverson said in a news release. "My constituents, friends and neighbors in House District 59 have always been a top priority to me. I will have more time now for those efforts and to be the most effective representative I can for the communities I serve."

Here's the rest of her announcement:

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp praised Representative Breese-Iverson’s leadership: “She is absolutely instrumental to Republicans winning in Oregon. She has and will be an incredible asset to rural Oregon and helping us achieve a better balance in Salem. I look forward to her next move.”

Representative Greg Smith, R-Heppner, the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives and the Senate, had this to say; “There are some large shoes to fill with Vikki departing as leader. I have known her for many years, and respect not only her leadership in our caucus, but how she conducts her life. I am a fan and sad to see her leave as leader quite frankly, but happy I get to still serve with her everyday.”

Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson’s notable accomplishments over her time as leader are many, but highlights are as follows;

Won three new Republican House seats previously held by Democrats.

Raised more money for House Republican efforts in Oregon than ever before.

Recruited 60 House Republican candidates in 60 seats for the first time in decades.

Pushed back hard on government corruption in the OLCC which led to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan resignation and further investigations.

Held the line on keeping the “tax kicker” in the pockets of Oregonians to the tune of over $5.5 billion.

Achieved “parental consent” language in statute for the first time in decades on abortions in Oregon.

Elevated natural resources in Oregon and protected family farms ability to pass it on to the next generation

Pushed for accountability in state government by helping pass HJR 16 which will give impeachment power of statewide Executive Branch officials to the House of Representatives.

“Make no mistake, I am not departing politics, only looking toward the next opportunity to serve and bring more balance to Oregon," said Breese-Iverson, who declined to do interviews until a new leader is chosen. "I am confident my colleagues will choose a leader who will put the Republican House Caucus above their own personal ambitions, as I believe I have done.”

Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson will remain as leader until such time as the Republican caucus chooses a new leader.