Bryan Iverson declares bid for Crook County commissioner, says Jerry Brummer has decided not to seek re-election

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County resident Bryan Iverson announced Monday he will be seeking the office of Crook County commissioner currently held by Jerry Brummer, who he said has indicated he will not be running for re-election next year.

Here's Iverson's full announcement (we have reached out to Brummer for confirmation):

Iverson stated, “Crook County is at a crossroads with regard to managing growth and retaining the values that make this such a wonderful place to live. I am the right person at this crucial time to help our county government chart a successful future.”

Iverson brings a wealth of community knowledge, history and leadership to the position. Below are some highlights of his community work;

Founding board member and 3 time President of Prineville-Crook County Economic Development (2007-present)

Founding member and current President of Prineville Downtown Association (2019-present)

Board Member of the Crook-Wheeler County Farm Bureau (2018-present)

Treasurer of the Crook County School Booster Club (2016-present)

11 years on the Crooked River Roundup Board of Directors (2005-2016)

Past President of the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce (2008-2010)

Editor and Publisher of Prineville Territory Magazine (2008-2013)

County Commissioner Brian Barney endorses Iverson for the position: “There are not many people who have stepped up and done more for our community than Bryan. He has a network of working relationships from state offices to local business owners, which will be invaluable to what we are doing in Crook County. He is also a friend and neighbor rancher. I know we can count on Bryan being an incredible commissioner for our community.”

Bryan, along with his wife Vikki (who serves in the state Legislature), own and operate numerous small businesses in Crook County and enjoy raising their family on their ranch just east of town.