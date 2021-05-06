Fire heavily damages SW Madras mobile home

Madras

Family escaped unhurt, but two pets perished

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire heavily damaged a Madras mobile home Thursday afternoon, and while the family escaped unhurt, a dog and a pet lizard perished in the blaze, officials said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews from Madras and Culver were dispatched around 3:50 p.m. to the reported fire at a mobile home in the Willow Creek Trailer Court on Southwest B Street, Deputy Fire Chief Kasey Skaar said.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and confine it to the one trailer, but the home was about 75% destroyed Skaar said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An American Red Cross disaster team was called in to assist the displaced family of two adults, two children and two dogs, the fire official said.

Skaar thanked the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madras police, Jefferson County EMS, Madras Public Works, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Oregon State Police for their assistance.