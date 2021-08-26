City of Madras awarding COVID relief grants to small businesses

Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact has remaining funds, provided by a Community Development Block Grant awarded to the City of Madras by Business Oregon, for small businesses and microenterprises that were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NeighborImpact submitted the Community Development Block Grant application and administers the program on behalf of Madras.

The small business grants, of up to $20,000 each, incentivized retaining low-income jobs throughout the pandemic.

The first round of funds directly supported the retention of 39 low- to moderate-income full-time jobs in Jefferson County, supporting local industries such as hospitality, entertainment, child care, agriculture and more.

Additional grant funds supporting this program are now available to small businesses (independently owned and operated and not dominant in its field of operation) and micro enterprises (commercial enterprise with five or fewer employees, one or more of whom owns the business) in Jefferson County.

The business must have been viable prior to the pandemic and must demonstrate revenue loss that can be attributed to the pandemic, as well as a plan for recovery. The business must also demonstrate that it will retain employees earning at or below 80 percent area median income.

The amount of funding awarded to each applicant is dependent on the number of low or moderate-income jobs retained. Applications will be accepted until funds are fully allocated to businesses.

For details about this grant and to apply online, visit: https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/sbma-grant-program/