Crime Stoppers: Madras PD release security photo, seek tips to find truck stop theft suspect

Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police released a security-camera image Tuesday as they seek help from the public in identifying and locating a recent theft suspect who they say stole cash and a computer tablet at the Madras Truck Stop.

The man entered the store between 4 and 4:15 a.m. last Thursday, while the clerk was restocking coolers, Detective Sergeant Steve Webb said.

He walked into the closed, restaurant portion of the business, forced open the cash drawer and took an undisclosed amount of money, Webb said, also taking a tablet near the cash register that is worth several hundred dollars.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Madras police at 541-475-2424.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-877-876-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.