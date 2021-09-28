Free household hazardous waste collection event set for Saturday in Madras

Madras

Madras, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Jefferson County Public Works, City of Madras, Jefferson County Fire District and Madras Sanitary are hosting a free household hazardous waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson County Fire District No. 1, 765 SE Fifth St. in Madras.

This event will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including contactless drop off and mask requirements.

Residents from Madras and the surrounding area are encouraged to bring common household hazardous waste items, including aerosol cans, antifreeze, engine cleaners, fluorescent tubes, household batteries, motor oil, paint, pesticides, solvents, mercury-containing devices (such as thermostats or silver-colored thermometers), herbicides and wood preservatives. If possible, items should be kept in their original containers and transported with care.

Items that cannot be accepted at the event include explosives, asbestos, ammunition or products that contain radioactive waste, such as many smoke detectors.

For more information, residents and businesses may call DEQ’s Laurie Gordon at 541-633-2029 or laurie.gordon@deq.state.or.us.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Michele Quinn, City of Madras at 541-325-0313.

Full Event Details:

• What: Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

• When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2

• Where: Jefferson County Fire District No. 1, 765 SE Fifth St. in Madras

• Sponsored by: Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Jefferson County Public Works, City of Madras, Jefferson County Fire District and Madras Sanitary

Instructions

• Upon arrival, please follow instructions on posted signs and volunteers.

• Masks must be worn when approached by staff.

• Materials will not be collected from passenger compartments. Place all materials in trunk, SUV cargo area or truck bed. If materials are not in these locations, you will be asked to leave the line and move them.

• Keep products in original containers when possible.

• Group items in boxes or sturdy containers.

• No plastic bags.