Madras 18-year-old arrested in drive-by shooting; victim expected to survive, police say

Alleged victim showed up at hospital, which went into lockout for over an hour

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 18-year-old Madras resident was arrested late Tuesday on attempted murder and other charges in an alleged drive-by shooting that the victim is expected to survive, police said.

Madras police responded t a reported drive-by shooting that occurred in the area of Second and J streets, officers said. Unconfirmed scanner reports indicated the shooting was reported around 6 p.m.

A short time later, police were notified that an apparent gunshot victim had been dropped off at St. Charles Madras. The victim, for whom no details were released, was flown by Air Link helicopter to St. Charles Bend “and is expected to survive,” a police news release said.

As a precaution, the hospital went on "lockout," locking exterior doors but otherwise functioning normally, from 6:16 p.m. to 7:34 p.m., St. Charles spokeswoman Lisa Goodman said.

An investigation led to the arrest of Kane Handsaker, 18, of Madras, on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the incident were urged to contact Madras Police Department detectives Steve Webb or Brent Schulke at (541) 475-2424.

Madras police expressed appreciation for assistance from the Central Oregon Major Incident Team and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT).