Mosaic Medical’s new Madras Health Center reaches $5.3 million fundraising goal

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, was recently awarded a $25,000 grant from The Reser Family Foundation.

The funds will be used to support Mosaic’s new Madras Health Center, a project in partnership with Jefferson County Public Health that opened this past spring. With this grant, Mosaic’s $5.3 million project funding goal is met, bringing Mosaic’s Madras capital campaign to a successful close.

“We are so grateful to The Reser Family Foundation for their support of Mosaic and the Madras community,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Mosaic’s Director of Strategy and Development. “And we are especially thankful that this gift—along with all the other generous contributions from the community—allowed us to reach our capital campaign funding goal for this project, which makes such a difference for our community.”

The new health center is located adjacent to St. Charles in Madras at 500 NE A St. on land donated by the hospital system. The building houses Mosaic’s Madras Health Center, Mosaic Pharmacy (open to the community) and Jefferson County Public Health. The location of the facility is of great benefit to community members, who can be easily referred to Mosaic’s primary care, dental or behavioral services, as well as the county’s public health services.

“We have already begun to see the benefits of sharing space with Jefferson County Public Health. Staff from both organizations have expressed how nice it has been to have health care and social services under one roof to meet the complex needs of patients,” said Knobbs-Seasholtz.

Mosaic has served the Madras community since 2006, providing medical services to all residents of Jefferson County no matter what language they speak, their health insurance status or their ability to pay. Over the years the need for health services has grown, along with Mosaic’s ability to provide it. The new facility doubles the number of medical exam rooms, provides much needed space for dental and behavioral health services, and adds a low-cost pharmacy available to all.

To learn more about getting involved with Mosaic, please reach out to Emily Boynton, Senior Development Officer at donate@mosaicmedical.org or call (541) 323-3860.

About The Reser Family Foundation:

The Reser Family Foundation makes charitable financial contributions that transform people and places across Oregon. Their grants aim to provide the broadest public benefit, creating a future that’s brighter for all. Learn more at thereserfamilyfoundation.org.