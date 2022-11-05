Woman rescued in Madras after her SUV crashes through Willow Creek Bridge, lands upside-down below

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The driver of an SUV that crashed through a bridge’s retaining barrier and landed upside-down in Willow Creek early Friday morning was rescued and taken to St. Charles Madras for evaluation, police said, adding that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., police responded to the crash at the intersection of Fourth and Pine streets, officers said in a Facebook posting. Police found an SUV had crashed through the Willow Creek Bridge’s concrete retaining barrier and landed upside-down in the creek bed below.

The adult female driver was rescued and taken by Jefferson County Fire and EMS to the hospital for evaluation. Fire personnel also were dispatched to put out a brush fire that resulted from the crash.

Police determined the woman had been heading south on Fourth Street when her SUV left the roadway and crashed through the retaining wall.

ODOT closed a line of traffic to ensure the investigators’ safety and to evaluate any damage to the bridge.