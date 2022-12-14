Pregnancy Resource Centers of C.O. set to open new center in Madras

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Local non-profit organization, Pregnancy Resource Centers of Central Oregon will open its newest location in Madras on Monday, Dec. 19.

The Pregnancy Resource Center was gifted a building in the heart of Madras almost a year ago. The gutting and remodel of the interior of the space began and slowly the vision for a new Center serving Jefferson County came to life.

The new facility has a beautiful interior space, ready to welcome the women and men of Jefferson County who find themselves experiencing a planned or unplanned pregnancy. Because the Center is funded entirely by members of the community, donors and supporters, all the services are offered free of charge.

“We are excited to open our doors and begin providing free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and parenting education,” said Angela Olson, the new Center Manager. “All of our services are confidential and free. There shouldn’t be any barriers for women who need confirmation of a pregnancy, are looking for an options consultation or those who need an ultrasound to receive services. Our Nurse Sonographer will be on-site one day a week, and I believe our ultrasound appointments will fill up fast.”

Leanne Woods, Executive Director said, “I’m thrilled to be able to offer our Learn 2 Earn program in Jefferson County. It’s exciting to see young men and women learn and be equipped to become parents. Our education program has a huge selection of video programming that clients can watch from home or at the Center, while earning points to shop in our boutique. They learn and they get free baby items.”

We will be open Monday – Thursday and hope to expand hours in the future. We invite the community to stop by and take a tour of our new location.

About Pregnancy Resource Centers:

Founded in 1994, PRCCO began as a nonprofit organization established to fill the need for free pregnancy related services and resources. As the need grew, we expanded to four Centers (Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville) and we now proudly serve all of Central Oregon. We understand that facing an unplanned pregnancy is confusing and decisions made in an emotional moment can have a lifelong effect on all involved. We talk about all the choices and are available to bring understanding and wisdom without judgment or condemnation.