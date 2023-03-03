Mistakenly open valve prompts precautionary boil-water notice for Madras residents

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A valve mistakenly left open at a water line replacement project in Madras on Friday led to a precautionary boil-water advisory for city residents after possibly contaminated water entered the city’s system.

The project is taking place along G Street and Culver Highway, where officials said in a Facebook post that “a water valve was mistakenly left open, allowing potentially contaminated water to enter the city’s water delivery system.”

Water samples have been taken to a lab for bacterial testing, the city said, but results won’t be available until Saturday, prompting the city’s precautionary boil water notice until further notice.

“All city of Madras residents should boil water for drinking and food preparation,” the notice said. “Bathing is safe.”

They said updates would be posted on Facebook and through the Everbridge system. Deschutes Valley Water is not affected, the city added.

They said updates would be posted on Facebook and through the Everbridge system. Deschutes Valley Water is not affected, the city added.

For more information visit: https://www.cdc.gov/.../drink.../boil-water-advisory.html....