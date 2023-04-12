CET expands Madras Dial-A-Ride boundary, offers SMS text alerts for passengers

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Cascades East Transit recently expanded its Dial-A-Ride boundary in Madras to ensure more residents can access their destinations using public transportation. CET also now offers SMS text alerts to inform passengers when their vehicles will arrive.

Passengers can request text alerts when riding on any of CET’s regional Dial-A-Ride vehicles when they schedule their trips through CET’s call center at 541-385-8680.

CET’s Dial-A-Ride service provides many Central Oregon residents with ADA-accessible transportation to and from destinations such as work, school, doctor’s appointments, pharmacies, and grocery stores.

“We are excited to expand the Madras Dial-A-Ride boundary to provide residents with even greater access to important destinations within Madras. Recent technology upgrades have resulted in improved Dial-A-Ride scheduling and operational efficiencies, as well as the offering of SMS text alerts that provide an added convenience for our customers,” noted Kassi Page, CET’s Dispatch and Call Center Supervisor.

The expanded Dial-A-Ride boundary includes the Three Rivers Humane Society and residential communities in Southeast and Northeast Madras. A map of the expanded boundary can be accessed at CET’s website at www.cascadeseasttransit.com/routes-schedules/all-cities/madras/

CET is the public transportation provider for Central Oregon operating bus and on-demand services throughout Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties and Warm Springs. Currently, all of CET’s bus services are free, except for recreation shuttles such as Mt. Bachelor, Ride the River, and Lava Butte.

CET also is now accepting applications for Regional Public Transportation Advisory Committee (RPTAC) members through May 17. Community members living or working in Madras, Metolius, and Culver are encouraged to apply.

RPTAC meets every other month in-person with a virtual option to identify public transportation needs throughout Central Oregon and provide strategic input for CET’s services and planning initiatives. RPTAC applications can be accessed at cascadeseasttransit.com/about/rptac.