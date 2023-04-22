WorkSource Oregon’s Madras, Prineville offices to close for in-person services, shift online

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning on Friday, April 28, the WorkSource Oregon Madras and WorkSource Oregon Prineville offices that were open one day per week will be closed for in-person services.

To ensure the full menu of resources and services are available to our customers residing in Madras and Prineville, we have created online access for consistent and high-quality customer service. To access online services, please go to https://worksourceoregon.org.

"Due to increased utilization of our online service delivery option and to ensure adequate staffing in our comprehensive centers located in Redmond and Bend, we determined the best course of action was to close the Madras and Prineville locations that were open one day a week," said Teresa Cummings-Weir, director of programs for East Cascades Works.

The Bend and Redmond offices remain open five days a week, 8:30 a.m-5 p.m., for virtual and walk-in appointments.

Other offices are also available for walk-in appointments, or in-person appointments can be made via https://worksourceoregon.org/contact.

Should you need access to services, but do not have access to reliable internet, please call us at 541-693-2727.