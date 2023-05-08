State official on hand for groundbreaking at new Madras Senior Apartments affordable housing

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Housing and Community Services Director Andrea Bell joined AGE+, a nonprofit organization that serves older adults, and other community partners at Monday's groundbreaking of the Madras Senior Apartments.

The affordable housing development at 810 SW Madison Street will be home to 24 seniors and older adults who will have a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home in rural Oregon.

During her remarks, Bell emphasized the agency’s top priority to help drive and provide the resources needed to implement transformational housing solutions across the state. This includes housing solutions for older adults.

“At OHCS, we know and believe housing is health and older adults face a complex set of factors that increase their risk of becoming homeless, which are often interconnected and shaped by societal and systemic inequalities,” said Bell. “Especially those with intersectional identities, maybe identifying as a person of color and older adult.”

“As the housing costs go up, our aging and older adults are being left behind, especially those without family nearby or other strong community connections, whose income mainly comes from social security and/or have a disability or health challenges.

"Therefore, today, we are so grateful to see the tangible start of a development that is designed for and specifically serves a senior community that allows older adults to live both independently and in community with one another. Congratulations to the project sponsor, AGE+, and their partners for bringing the vision of Madras Senior Apartments to life,” Bell concluded.

OHCS will continue to prioritize using Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) funding for rental housing, to create more developments such as the Madras Senior Apartments in rural Oregon. For more information visit the AGE+ website: www.ageplus.org.