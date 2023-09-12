Fugitive sought in Madras domestic violence case that brought out SWAT is caught, arrested after being stabbed

St. Charles Madras went into 13-minute lockout while he was treated

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A suspect sought in a domestic violence case at a Madras home last week that brought out the region’s SWAT team was stabbed in an assault case on Monday that led to a brief lockout at St. Charles Madras, and was arrested Tuesday upon his release from St. Charles Bend, police said.

Madras Police officers were dispatched last Wednesday to a domestic violence call on Murray Street in south Madras, Police Chief Tim Plummer said.

Due to the 34-year-old’s “known criminal history,” a multi-agency response team, along with SWAT, was called to assist, Plummer said, but officers were unable to find the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued and officers continued to search for him.

On Monday, Maras Police were dispatched to an assault involving a male stabbing victim who later was found at the Madras hospital, and was also determined to be the suspect in last week’s domestic violence call, the police chief said.

St. Charles spokeswoman Kayley Mendenhall said St. Charles Madras went into a lockout for 13 minutes Monday afternoon, “called out of an abundance of caution while the staff worked to treat a patient who had been involved in an altercation.” In a lockout situation, people are not allowed into a facility but are free to leave.

The suspect was transported to St. Charles Bend and arrested by Madras Police upon his release late Tuesday afternoon, Plummer said. The man was arrested on initial charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, strangulation, second-degree attempted assault and an outstanding felony warrant. Plummer said the suspect is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

“We’d like to thank the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Oregon Emergency Response Team, and Jefferson County Fire & EMS for their quick response and willingness to assist with this incident,” Plummer said in a news release. “Mutual aid is critical to the success of all of our agencies, and I have high regard for the work these men and women do every day.”

This investigation is ongoing, he said, and anyone with related information is encouraged to contact Madras Police Sgt. Angie Elder or Sgt. Steve Webb at 541-475-2424.