Madras receives $4.4 million federal grant for downtown stormwater, sewer infrastructure project, bio-retention pond

To be matched with $1.1 million in local funding; will 'revitalize' area, mitigate flood risks

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday the department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $4.4 million grant to the city of Madras to support stormwater infrastructure improvements designed to help revitalize the community’s downtown area for business expansion and growth.

The grant will support stormwater infrastructure improvements, including the installation of more than 4,000 linear feet of storm sewer piping, street resurfacing, and the construction of a stormwater bio-retention pond.

This EDA investment will be matched with $1.1 million in local funds and is expected to create or retain 10 jobs and generate $8,000 in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“As part of the Biden Administration’s commitment to investing in America, we’re making sure that communities in Oregon and across the country have the resources they need to diversify and grow their economies,” Raimondo said in a news release “This EDA investment will mitigate flooding risks in Madras, creating jobs and supporting business expansion and growth in the city.”

“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to provide targeted, place-based grants designed to support regional economic development,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA grant will provide businesses with confidence in their ability to safely build and expand in Madras.”

“Small business growth and quality of life in rural Oregon communities like Madras need regular and robust investment in infrastructure just like this federal grant,” said Senator Ron Wyden. “I’m glad Madras will receive these funds to build a stronger downtown that in turn will generate jobs and economic activity in Central Oregon.”

“Madras has seen continued growth the past decade as more people learn of its employment opportunities and high quality of life for people of all ages,” said Senator Jeff Merkley. “These infrastructure improvements in Madras will not just help protect health and safety, but will also help grow the local economy through job creation and revitalization. This funding will help ensure Madras continues to be a welcoming destination for all those looking to enjoy life in the high desert.”

This project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (Pub. L. 116-20), which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by Hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Lane, Typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and other major natural disasters occurring in calendar year 2018, and tornadoes and floods occurring in calendar year 2019, under the Robert T. Stafford Act. Please visit EDA’s Disaster Supplemental webpage for more information.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation’s regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.