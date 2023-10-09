City of Madras, ODOT invite public to open house on South Madras Concept Area Refinement Plan

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Madras and Oregon Department of Transportation are inviting the public to an open house Thursday evening to talk about the South Madras Concept Area Refinement Plan.

This plan aims to address transportation safety, access and connectivity issues along U.S. 97 and U.S. 26 in south Madras.

Join us at this event to learn more about the plan, view design concepts, provide valuable input, and share ideas.

Meeting Details:

Date: Thursday, October 12

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Central Oregon Community College

Don Reeder Community Room

1170 E. Ashwood Road

Madras, OR

Visit the project page for additional information about the South Madras Concept Area Refinement Plan and to stay updated on project developments.