SAIF to hold free ag safety seminars in 17 cities, including Madras

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- SAIF will be touring the state during the next few months to offer free agriculture and construction safety sessions.

SAIF has offered the agricultural safety seminars for nearly 30 years, helping Oregon’s farm owners, managers, and workers stay safe in one of the most hazardous industries. SAIF is adding construction safety seminars after a successful pilot last year.

The seminars are designed primarily for people working in the two industries but are open to anyone interested in safety and health—they don't have to be insured by SAIF.

New construction seminars coming to four cities

SAIF is offering seven free construction seminars in four cities. The first will be on October 31, and they’ll continue through May. Three of the seminars will be presented entirely in Spanish. SAIF is also hosting English and Spanish webinars online.

Topics include how to prepare for an injury-free workday and how to respond to incidents and analysis. The seminars—which will be in Wilsonville, Eugene, Central Point, and Newport—will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Construction Contractors Board (CCB) and regular producer continuing education credits will be available pending approval from CCB and the Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS).

More information, including registration details, can be found at saif.com/trainings under classroom trainings.

Ag seminars will be held in 17 cities

SAIF will conduct 30 free ag safety seminars in 17 cities across Oregon. The first will be on October 24. Seminars will continue through March and 10 of the seminars will be presented entirely in Spanish.

This year's seminars will focus on four topics:

Dealing with serious injuries and fatalities on the farm

Anatomy of a “comprehensive consultation”

Hot work/welding safety, including control measures, precautions, and PPE

Driving safety—both on and off the farm

SAIF will also host online webinars in December and March in English and Spanish.

In-person seminars will be held in Bandon, Boring, Central Point, Corvallis, Eugene, Hermiston, Hillsboro, Hood River, Klamath Falls, Madras, Milton-Freewater, Mt. Angel, Ontario, Pendleton, Salem, The Dalles, and Wilsonville.

Spanish seminars will be held in Boring, Central Point, Hermiston, Hillsboro, Hood River, Madras, Mt. Angel, Salem, The Dalles, and Wilsonville.

All will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and lunch will be provided.

Employers with small ag businesses who attend the seminar, or watch the webinars, will meet OSHA's instructional requirement—one of four requirements that exempt small agricultural operations from random OSHA inspections.

Three hours of technical and one hour of business continuing education credits are available from the Landscape Contractors Board. Four producer continuing education credit hours for licensed insurance agents are approved by DCBS.

More information—including registration details—can be found at saif.com/agseminars.

About SAIF

SAIF is Oregon’s not-for-profit workers’ compensation insurance company. For more than 100 years, we’ve been taking care of injured workers, helping people get back to work, and striving to make Oregon the safest and healthiest place to work. For more information, visit the About SAIF page on saif.com.