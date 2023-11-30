‘Active threat’ at Madras High School prompts lockdown; students evacuated to Jefferson County Fairgrounds

(Update: School district info to families)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An “active threat” at Madras High School Thursday morning prompted a lockdown, followed later by the evacuation of students taken by school bus to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds while numerous law enforcement continued to search and clear the school.

“There is an active threat at Madras High School specifically. Several law enforcement agencies (are) on scene clearing the school,” Sheriff Jason Pollock told NewsChannel 21 around 8:30 a.m. “No one is injured. We are taking the threat seriously at this time until we can prove otherwise.”

“All kids are currently safe at this time,” the sheriff said, adding that an update would be sent as they gather more information.

Jefferson County School District 509J families were advised initially that police were responding to a specific threat at the high school and that the school was in lockdown status, with nearby schools placed in a secure status. "Classes are proceeding as normal in those schools."

"We ask that families not come to school campuses at this time to allow law enforcement to do their work," the notice concluded.

Some area streets also were closed as another precautionary step.

Later in the morning, the school that has some 700 students was evacuated while the clearing process continued, and taken in several school buses to the county fairgrounds, where families were advised they could come to pick up their children, school district Communications Coordinator Joseph Prechtl said.