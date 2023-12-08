MountainStar Family Relief Nursery launches capital campaign to buy Madras facility, with Bean Foundation assist

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) — MountainStar Family Relief Nursery is thrilled to invite the community to invest in the long-term stability of its child abuse prevention services in Jefferson County. MountainStar is purchasing its facility in Madras and has until January 5th to raise $100,000.

The quick campaign correlates to a conditional grant awarded to MountainStar to renovate the building to create a new classroom, kitchen and office space. However, if MountainStar is unable to purchase the building, the grant funding for renovation will have to be forfeited.

This is a big push for both the organization and community, but the long-term impact is immeasurable for the children and families that receive services.

MountainStar is delighted to report that the Bean Foundation has committed $40,000 to match gifts received towards the building purchase. This is a great opportunity for community members to double their impact on any gifts made by January 5th.

"This is a big moment for our Madras team and the families we serve in the community. We feel incredibly fortunate that the Bean Foundation recognizes the impact of our services and stepped up to ensure we can create a better space for our families and staff,” shares Kara Tachikawa, MountainStar’s executive director.

“I cannot adequately express the respect and awe I have for our staff in Madras. They are our most tenured team in the region, and they go above and beyond for the children and families we serve. The current space is tight, and the kitchen is inadequate, yet the team creates a special positive energy that you can feel from the moment you walk in. Purchasing the building and remodeling the space is not only a need but a true gift for the staff and families at this location. It’s a big ask to the community, and we are beyond grateful to have your attention and support to keep kids safe.”

In a passionate call to the Madras community, MountainStar seeks your support to meet the $100,000 down-payment cost to purchase the building. MountainStar invites you to come and see for yourself, tour the site and talk to staff, so they can share their vision for the enhancement of services this renovation project will create for the children and families served by MountainStar.

George Neilson, member of the Bean Foundation Board of Directors, said, “The MountainStar program has been a valuable community partner for many years, serving the most vulnerable children of our community. Our board of directors is honored to partner with MountainStar as they come alongside these children and families and improve their quality of life.

"Supporting the purchase of their Madras facility will provide opportunities for facility improvements, expansion and further program stability. We hope others will join us in supporting these efforts.”

To participate in the capital campaign and contribute to the $100,000 down payment, community members can visit mtstar.org/donate or contact Staley Micken at staleym@mtstar.org to discuss a gift.

MountainStar extends heartfelt gratitude to the Madras community for their long support and commitment to building a brighter future. Together, MountainStar and the community will continue to create a lasting impact on the lives of children and families in Jefferson County.

About MountainStar

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (mtstar.org) is a local nonprofit that provides child abuse and neglect prevention services for the most vulnerable children and families in Central Oregon. We are the only program in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties providing therapeutic classrooms, parenting education services, and family support targeted at protecting babies and toddlers who are at significant risk for abuse and neglect. We envision communities that support each parent’s effort to nurture their children’s emotional, physical, and intellectual development in a safe environment.

Now in its 22nd year, MountainStar has served over 5,500 children and their families. We provide over 300 hours of direct family support each year and 99% of children enrolled in our program remain safe from abuse and neglect.

About the Bean Foundation

Founded in 1981 by Mr. Al Bean, the Bean Foundation envisions and actively works towards improving the quality of life for children, young families, and young adults in Jefferson County. The foundation achieves its goals through grants of property and monetary support, leaving a lasting legacy of collaboration and positive community impact.

For more information about the Campaign, MountainStar events, and to donate, please visit www.mtstar.org.