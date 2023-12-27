Warm Springs man arraigned on manslaughter, homicide charges in death of another man at Madras homeless camp

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 54-year-old Warm Springs man was arraigned Wednesday on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of another man early Tuesday at a Madras homeless camp.

Madras Police responded around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to the report of a deceased person in the vicinity of the Willow Creek homeless camp, off NE Oak Street, Sergeant Steve Webb said. The victim is identified in Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche’s charging document as Clifford Richard Arthur III, 36.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, police contacted the suspect, Johnson Nixon Heath Senior, at the camp where Webb said he'd been living, though in court documents he' listed with a Warm Springs address.

Heath was taken to the police department for further questioning, Webb said. A search warrant was issued for the area Heath had been residing at the camp and he subsequently was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide and booked into the county jail.

Heath is due back in court Thursday afternoon for arraignment on an expected formal indictment.

“Madras Police Department was successful in this case due to partnerships and assistance from several, including Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Prineville Police Department, Warm Springs Police Department, Oregon State Police Crime Lab, Faith Based Network Warming Shelter, City of Madras Public Works, and members of the public,” Webb stated in a news release.

“In this small, tight-knit community, we count on each other. Especially in a difficult situation like this, working together produces a quick resolution for the affected family and our community,” he added.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with related information is asked to contact Sgt. Steve Webb at 541-475-2424 ext. 203 or contact Non-Emergency Dispatch at 541-475-2201 ext. 0.