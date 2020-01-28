City revamps iconic ‘What happens in Vegas’ slogan

National & World

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — “What happens here, only happens here.”

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority unveiled the city’s new slogan during Sunday’s GRAMMYs. In true Vegas fashion, the new campaign featured a roster of star-studded performers.

From Aerosmith to Shania Twain and Christina Aguilera, it was a list of who’s who of Las Vegas headliners.

The new slogan relies on the old and familiar saying, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.”

“’What happens here, stays here’ was such an endearing and lasting slogan,” CEO of R&R Partners Billy Vassiliadis said.

The old slogan debuted in 2003 and took off like wildfire, quickly becoming a part of pop culture around the world.

“We knew we had to hang on to the capital that was in the original iconic slogan,” Vassiliadis said.

In 2020, the start of a new decade fueled by social media, the LVCVA felt the city’s beloved slogan had to evolve, too.

“That last part, the ‘stays here’ part, was a little out of context of what people are doing on their vacations today, posting photos etc.,” Vassiliadis said.

“We’ve got some ‘only happens’ here moments that happen in Las Vegas on a regular basis,” LVCVA vice president of marketing Fletch Brunelle said.

The new slogan got a custom hashtag, #OnlyVegas, and some mixed reviews on Twitter.

“Whether or not it’s an Instagram moment or whether it’s a twitter moment, people can talk about, ‘Hey I’m in Las Vegas,’ and show off because what happens here, only happens here,” Brunelle said.

With big events like the NFL Draft right around the corner, the LVCVA said be prepared for a lot more ‘only in Vegas’ moments.

“So when you think about those types of experiences, whether or not it’s that, Valentine’s Day, March Madness, those are things that only Las Vegas does in a particular way,” Brunelle said.

The big reveal was supposed to happen across the city too from the airport to the Strip and Fremont Street. But out of respect after Kobe Bryant’s death, the LVCVA postponed it.

They plan to fully launch it in a couple days.

