Children fill holiday stockings for dogs at local animal rescue

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Some dogs received a special holiday treat from children recently. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue announced a local group of homeschool students made, decorated and filled stockings for every dog in the shelter.

The students had looked up each dog’s name online and personalized the stockings.

“It warmed our hearts to see the handmade stockings that had been personalized with the name of each dog and stuffed full of treats,” said Leah Craig Fieser, executive director at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, in a press release. “It was a surprise visit that brought so much joy to the dogs and our staff members.”

Brother Wolf says the holidays are a busy time for adoptions, with almost 100 dogs already having found their forever homes this December.

If you’re looking to send your own special holiday gift to a shelter dog or cat, Brother Wolf encourages you to visit their personalized wishlist on Chewy.com. Items purchased on Brother Wolf Animal Rescue’s Chewy.com wishlist are mailed directly to the shelter.

